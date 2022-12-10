Guests from the past

Not Available

Moscow, year 1982. Scientist Matvey Pyotrovsky creates a time machine and conducts a scientific experiment, which divides the apartment in two parts. It's first part is left in the 80-s with the professor, while the second one is transported to year 2020 to a modern family: businessman Sergey, his wife Svetlana and daughter Kristina. This kind of coliving creates a lot of trouble for everybody, since layering of two times means each of the families has lost access to the other part of the apartment. But problems don't end there: inventor's grandson Pavel, after waiting for 38 years, tries to prevent one tragic incident.