Gugure! Kokkuri-san

The story revolves around a little girl named Kohina. Kohina ends up summoning a Kokkuri-san, a low-ranking ghost in Japanese folklore. The Kokkuri-san she calls turns out to be a white-haired handsome, young man. At first he had intended to merely haunt her, but soon he becomes worried about her terrible eating habit of cup ramen for every meal. He later decides to haunt her in order to protect her.