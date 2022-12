Not Available

Sayaka Ogino works as an editor at a women's fashion magazine. She does her job well and enjoys her work. Sayaka Ogino has a personality that is sincere and honest. She is married to Kazuma, who works at advertising agency. They have been married for 6 years. Kazuma appears to be a perfect husband. He is kind, understands Sayaka's work, and shares housework with her. One thing that bothers Sayaka about her husband is that he does not seem to want to have a baby.