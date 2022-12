Not Available

Angus Macqueen's epic documentary, Gulag, spanning three hours, is a huge undertaking by the BBC, dedicating a whole evening to the infamous Gulag and its effect on Russia. Considerably more people died as a result of Stalin's Gulag than under Hitler and the film casts a new light on this terrible era in Russia's recent history; also yielding amazing glimpses of contemporary Russian life and characters. Three part BBC series from 1999.