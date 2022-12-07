Not Available

The Gumball 3000 is an annual 3,000 mile international road rally which takes place on public roads, with a different 3,000 mile route around the world each year. Founded in 1999 by Maximillion Cooper, it sees an annual entry of 120 cars, which are mostly exotic and powerful sports cars. However, more unusual entries, such as police cars and campervans, have been seen. The Rally is not a serious race in the traditional sense of Rally races - there are no prizes for being fastest or official timekeeping of any sort. Organizers emphasize that it is a road trip adventure and not a race.