Decades after the original shorts were created, Art Clokey started this updated take on Gumby. Gumby, Pokey, Prickle, and Goo get a farm and their own band. Gumby gets a little sister and a grandmother. More and more of the important characters actually look like humans. The Blockheads appear more frequently, giving them official recurring villain status. They don't quite have the outrageously bizzarre appeal of the earlier cartoons, but it's still Gumby at heart.