Gumiho Recipe

Not Available

Yeo Hee runs a vegetarian cafe at Jeonju Hanok Village. She is a thousands-old nine-tailed fox who still can't move on from Master Jin Woo, her first love a thousand years ago. One day, she finds out that Jin Woo has reincarnated, and now is Yoon Ho, a young and confident CEO. But Yoon Ho already gets engaged to another woman. Yeo Hee decides to seduce him to rekindle their long-lost love, and she asks Seung Hwan, a paramedic, to learn seduction in the modern age. Seung Hwan was devastated after his girlfriend dumped him. As he helps Yeo Hee, he slowly believes his chance to love someone again.