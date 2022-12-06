Not Available

"Gun Frontier" is regarded as the start point of Leiji Matsumoto's 'World Ring.' It is a hilarious, thrilling and outrageous story that takes place on a lawless planet in deep space. In a wild land where the dust of sand swirls, two totally different men, Harlock 'the Quick Draw' and Tochiro 'the Master Swordsman,' meet a mysterious woman called Sinunora and travel together. "This odd threesome get involved in thrilling and outrageous brawls and seem to attract one fight after another!" The planet is called "Gun Frontier." There is no law and order on this dry and barren star.