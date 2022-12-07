Not Available

When a cop vents his grievance and anger to the world, he becomes the most dangerous guy in the force! Extracted from the top ten famous unsolved cases in Hong Kong, Gun Metal Grey depicts a cop’s road to destruction as well as the very truth of human nature. Fifteen years ago, upright police officer SHEK TUNG SING (Wong Yat Wa) was falsely accused of murder and sentenced to prison. Now that he has been discharged, he decides to get to the bottom of the case. Unfortunately, he is unable to bring the culprit to justice because of lack of evidence. As a result, his suppressed anger continues to churn within him and whenever the law fails to carry out justice, he will do it in his own way! The sudden change in his character and behavior has put his friendship with MAI ON DING (Miu Kiu Wai), his teammate, to the test. Later when he is trying to prevent DING from looking further into the case, he even goes all out into hurting DING’s girlfriend, HUI MAN HIM (Jessica Hester Hsuan). The competition is being intensified between the two good friends when DING is determined to deal with SING according to the rule of law…