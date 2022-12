Not Available

The Gunpla Force Battle Tournament is a big event held in GBN once per year. Competing in the final round are Avalon, led by the champion Kyoya Kujo, and the elite 7th Panzer Division led by the cunning Rommel. Starting with Kyoya's Gundam AGE II Magnum, a variety of Gunpla take to the field to determine which is the strongest force!