Not Available

The Universal Century, a history marked by space colonization and space warfare, has passed. Humanity's prosperity, which ushered in a new era known as Regild Century (R.C.), was believed to endure alongside the global peace. Beruri Zenamu a pilot in training of the of the Capitol Guard is somehow chosen by the G-Serufu - a highly maneuverable Mobile Suit of unknown origin - to lead to uncover hidden truths that will shake the peace of the Regild Century era.