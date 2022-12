Not Available

Gunfighters is a Wild-West historical documentary TV series developed by the Learning Channel that takes a more in-depth look at the mavericks and legends of the Old West, including some of the more famous gun slinging fights frequently used for cinematic fodder. Host Brian Dennehy shares dramatic footage, preserved archival photos, and personal artifacts of these quick-handed marksmen while also offering the major social factors of the 19th century that brought them into play.