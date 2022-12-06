Not Available

Gungrave

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Madhouse

Brandon Heat, a silent and passive man, is living a laid back life with his friends. He`s got his eyes on Maria, but her father forbids their relationship. After the brutal murder of his friends and Maria`s father, Brandon is on the run together with the only friend he has left; Harry McDowell. When he finds out custody over Maria has been taken by Millennion, the largest mafia syndicate in town, he and Harry decide to join the syndicate. He goes through many hardships after joining the syndicate but he is willing to risk everything as long as he can be close to Maria.

Cast

Masahiko TanakaBrad Wong (voice)
Motomu KiyokawaDr. Tokioka (voice)
Michiko NeyaSherry Walken (voice)
Tomokazu SekiBrandon Heat (voice)
Kikuko InoueMaria Asagi (voice)
Iemasa KayumiBig Daddy (voice)

