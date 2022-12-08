Guns and Ammo TV

Not Available

Fresh off from winning its third consecutive Sportsman Choice Award for “Best Shoot/Gun Show,” Guns & Ammo celebrates its 10th year on the air by reloading the show with four new and creative segments: Tactics of the Green Berets, Direct Fire, Personal Defense and ARs…On Target. All of the new footage will complement our At The Range segments, which again this year will feature the most exclusive reviews on firearms, ammo and optics. We’re introducing a new co-host for the show to work with veteran Craig Boddington. Kyle Lamb, a former U.S. Special Forces operator/soldier, will offer his expertise to help Guns & Ammo cover better than any other show all aspects of tactical and sporting firearms, ammo, optics, accessories and training techniques.