Guns of Paradise

Not Available

Paradise starred Lee Horsley as Cord, a professional gunfighter who was forced to take custody of the four children of his sister, a St. Louis singer who was dying and unable to make any other arrangements for their care. Cord realized that his profession was unsuitable to child rearing and decided to change, renting a farm from Amelia Lawson (Sigrid Thornton), who also owned the local bank in the small town of Paradise, California (the origin of the title). Ethan tried to live a peaceful life, but was constantly haunted by his violent past and frequently called upon by the townspeople to defend them from lawlessness. Cord was close friends with John Taylor (Dehl Berti), a Native American medicine man, who often provided him with wise counsel and insights into human nature.