Guntucky chronicles the Sumner family's adventures as they shoot from the hip and fire from all cylinders in business and in life, banding together to run their Knob Creek gun shop and shooting range. The Sumner children and grandchildren were born with guns in their hands, and now it's their turn to learn how to run the family business under Gran-Pa and Gran-Ma's tutelage. Guntucky follows three generations of Sumners as they're gunning for sales and each other behind closed doors, the shop's floor, the range outdoors, and 'round town in Kentucky. All activities depicted in Guntucky involving firearms were conducted in accordance with applicable legal requirements, under the strict supervision of trained professionals. These activities should never be attempted or imitated in any way.