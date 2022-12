Not Available

The comedy-drama Guru is the story about the life coach Andreas Mertz (Simon Kvamm) who returns home to his childhood city Silkeborg to give the Silkeborgeners the courage to take their fate into their own hands. With his intense coaching programme "Go by yourself" and the release of his book "The Silkeborg Road", we follow the self-appointed super coach in his mission to transform the citizens of Silkeborg, and especially his old childhood friend, Ralph.