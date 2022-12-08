Not Available

Gustav & Linse På Udebane

    In every program Gustav and Linse a new mission. They must travel the world and plant a flag on an unknown destination. The question is just how the flag should be planted. And what will happen on their way there. Gustav and Linse idea is nothing about the hardships, gloomy and challenges they encounter along the way, and it throws breast bomb from Bryggen and Frederiksberg firm buttocks out in everything from fiskekuttertur in rough seas in the North Sea to electro-acupuncture massage in Japan. And the meeting between the odd couple of Copenhagen and the locals can probably get it to shake in both breasts and trousers - on all sides.

