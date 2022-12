Not Available

Gutur Gu was a silent comedy broadcast on the Indian satellite television channel SAB TV, produced by B. P. Singh of CID and Aahat fame and directed by Prabal Barua. It is also India's first silent comedy series. Its cast include, Sheetal Maulik and Sunil Grover along with Nayan Bhatt, Bhavana Balsavar, Jaidutt Vyas and KK Goswami. and soon became a hit with the audience.