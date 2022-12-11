The Pigeon

Not Available

The series tells the story of Zulf, who was thrown into a well in a deserted place where there are not even birds flying .. While she was waiting for her death, she was rescued by a young man named Kinan who appeared in front of her as a miracle, but when she discovers who Kanan is, she will be shocked by the shock of her life .. Kinan who saw Zalf The one who talks about her beauty being thrown into the well will turn his world ... The crime that was committed fifteen years ago will return, and the blood that was shed with her will affect the two families until love comes and all that is erased ..