MTV2's Guy Code is the ultimate guy's guide to the laws of manhood. Every bro knows the code. Some say guys are born with it, but not everyone follows the same set of guidelines. On Guy Code, we're putting people on notice! Guy Code has been discussed on screen in "Old School", "Jersey Shore" and inadvertently analyzed on "Animal Planet" when discussing the customs of male species. But to date, no show has created a playbook for all guys to follow. Until now. Need to know about everything from man-scaping to man-crushes, wing men and sexting, the rules of drinking, karaoke etiquette, and more? Guy Code will feature today's top comics, athletes, entertainers, and even some experts to make sure all the players are up to date. Do you know the Code?