In this comedic courtroom series, viewers will witness a variety of cases – from a plaintiff claiming that their best friend dated their ex-girlfriend to a roommate who refuses to wear deodorant. All of the cases are real stories from real people who have fallen victim to violations of “Guy Code.” Judge Donnell Rawlings will preside over the court, with trusty bailiff Melanie Iglesias by his side at all times. Each case will be will judged, defended, and prosecuted with the perfect combination of comedy and justice, as the laws of manhood will be upheld every week.