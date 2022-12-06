Guys With Kids

Not Available

Three thirty-something dads try to hold on to their youth, while holding onto their new babies' hands. Easy, right? Thankfully Chris, Nick and Gary have each other to help navigate their survival as new dads, while still trying desperately to remain dudes. Balancing work or staying at home, painfully married or happily divorced, they know that taking care of the little ones while maintaining a social life is a daily challenge. Whether it's hosing the little squirt down in the kitchen sink or hitting the bar strapped with a baby björn, these guys are on a roller-coaster adventure - parenting like you (and they) have never seen before.