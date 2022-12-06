Not Available

The Last Great Commander of Baekje Dynasty, Gyebaek Victory is not only for winners. The defeated can also be victorious, even after losing a battle. General Gyebaek of Baekje Dynasty courageously fought until his death with 5,000 men in the Battle of Hwangsanbeol, while knowing from the start that it would be impossible for him to win the battle. General Gyebaek’s last battle marked the tragic end of Baekje, and 1,300 years after his death, he still remains a symbol of Baekje Dynasty. This drama shed a story about the life of General Gyebaek of Baekje in the mid 7th century.