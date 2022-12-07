Gym Rescue

Not Available

As the owners of successful gyms, MMA legends Randy Couture and Frank Shamrock know what it takes to thrive in the business. Conversely, they recognize the reasons why an establishment is struggling and on the verge of closing its doors for good. In this series, Couture and Shamrock visit failing gyms -- from traditional ones to military-style boot camps to yoga studios -- to whip them back into shape. No detail goes unnoticed, as they redefine a gym's identity, update equipment and revise marketing strategies. Each episode concludes with the changes unveiled and an update on how the business is performing.