Set in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of a university hospital. Hiragi Nachi is a reserved obstetrician, who is in her fifth year of working as a C-section surgeon in the maternity ward of the hospital. Because of a traumatic incident, she follows a philosophy of preserving life and would never abandon her patients even if it means taking on high risks. One night, while working the graveyard shift, Nachi performs a risky emergency cesarean section. However, when the patient dies from severe blood loss, the woman's family files a lawsuit against Nachi claiming malpractice.