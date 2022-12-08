Not Available

``Gypsy Sisters'' follows the roller-coaster lives of the Stanleys, a loud and proud clan from Martinsburg, W.Va., whom viewers first came to know in TLC's ``My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.'' The new series focuses on the four women at the center of this outrageous family led by matriarch Nettie, a gossip-stirring mother who loves to stick her nose in the lives of her nine children. But it's her out-of-control younger sister Mellie, dubbed the black sheep of the family, that Nettie contends with most. Mellie is a stripper with a penchant for drinking and fighting, earning her the town nickname ``Hellie Mellie.'' Kayla, Nettie's cousin, strives to be the perfect Gypsy wife but often disagrees with her husband on the best way to raise their teenage daughter. And Kayla's sister-in-law Laura -- though not Roma by blood -- considers herself one at heart.