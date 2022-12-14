H2O - Footprints in the Sand

Not Available

Hirose Takuma is a blind young male high school student, though the cause for his blindness is undetermined. After his mother died an unexpected death, it left a deep emotional scar on him, which caused him to become very lonely and reserved. Due to this, Takuma moves from the city out into a rural area to live with his uncle, and enrolled into a the village high school. At his new school, he meets several new girls, though three of whom he gets to know the most out of anyone else. They are Kohinata Hayami, a girl dislike by all her class, who pushes Takuma's attempts at friendship away, the excessively obliging Kagura Hinata, who seems to have a hidden agenda, and the cheerful and mysterious Otoha, who wears a school uniform, but never seems to attend. As Takuma interacts with these girls, his medical condition gradually begins to heal.