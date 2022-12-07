H2O: The Last Prime Minister

Not Available

When the Prime Minister of Canada dies in a canoeing accident, his son, Tom McLaughlin (Paul Gross), goes into politics and ultimately becomes Prime Minister. The investigation into his father's death, however, reveals that it was no accident, raising the possibility of assassination. Tom accepts the U.S. President's plan to divert part of the Great Lakes to help the United States with their water shortage. Sgt. Leah Collins (Leslie Hope) and Member of Parliament Marc Lavigne (Guy Nadon) slowly piece together evidence of a conspiracy that threatens Canada's existence.