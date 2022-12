Not Available

How can man appropriate a space to live there in safety, in society and above all in harmony with the surrounding environment? It is Philippe Simay, humanist and philosopher, who takes us into this true epic of Human Habitat and sets the tone for the journey. Philippe is a tireless surveyor of the city, an explorer of living spaces. Determined to travel the world, Philippe decodes the way in which the inhabitants he meets appropriate space, shape it and adapt to it.