The story of Baroch Asulin (Moshe Ivgi), Head of a Crime family That's being used as a "Borer" - a crime sorter in the underworld , a person which criminals go to him to sort their differences between them. & the story of Nadav Feldman (Yehuda Levi), A goodie goodie social worker how finds out he is the son of the Borer. Information which takes him out of his quit life & throws him in to a world of crime.