Hack My Life

Welcome to the weekly half hour show that provides a comedic spin on the never-ending supply of everyday life hacks. Hosted by Kevin Pereira and Brooke Van Poppelen, this series demonstrates how to incorporate eye popping shortcuts guaranteed to save today's busy adults a lot of time, effort and money. From learning how to open a bottle of wine with your shoe, to finding out the multiple uses for a toilet paper roll, there is never a shortage of hacks to discover. Viewers beware: your lives will never be the same.