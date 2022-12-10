.hack//ROOTS

Not Available

In 2015, CC Corporation's data centre caught on fire destroying "The World", an online RPG. By using data from a different game, CC Corp was able to rebuild the game. In 2016, The World R:2 was released. In this slightly different world, Haseo spends his time with Shino and Ovan in the guild known as the Twilight Brigade. They are on the search for a legendary item. When a rival team challenges them, the conflict has deep repercussions both inside and outside the game and threatens to change the players forever.