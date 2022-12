Not Available

James Hadleigh, a unique character - charming, energetic and possessed of a sharp intelligence - he has inherited, amongst other things, the magnificent Melford Hall in his beloved native Yorkshire, and the proprietorship of the Westdale Gazette. Though Hadleigh is a man accustomed to total privilege, his life is not without its challenges, and this classic ITV series follows his mixed fortunes - from his often turbulent relationships to his battles to save Melford itself.