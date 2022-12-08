Not Available

The series focuses on the stories of eight young friends living in Tel Aviv. The complex dynamics generated friends, love stories, fights and friendships, some dramatic and some realistic a fantasy comedy - satire - in light of the common desire of the eighteenth make the first Israeli porn movie. The first season, which was unprecedented in its form and genre work, great success and won positive reviews, and following its success a second season was commissioned by the directors of Keshet. In the second season, which included thirteen chapters, were members of the group in establishing a pub - a local club in their area. Later in the season killed one member of the group, a great father. This season, that is success, accompanied by the third season, which included fifteen chapters, and followed the journey of friends in the Far East, while monitoring the strange experiences and post - natural, like my father's return as a ghost. Finally, a concrete series ended Prodi, when a creator, Haimovitz, and offers to create a television series for the group.