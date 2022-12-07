Not Available

A business drama set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the bubble economy had collapsed and Japanese businesses with conventional management cultures were exposed to corporate buyouts by foreign investors. Masahiko Washizu, the leading character, is a businessman who once worked for a Japanese bank. He comes back to Tokyo as a New York-trained fund manger to buy out Japanese businesses. Through eight years for the man called “vulture,” the drama depicts ambitions, struggles and hopes of those who are involved in corporate acquisitions..