Actors: Abhishek Singh, Tuhina Das, Rakesh Verma, Gagan Anand, Sachin Khurana, Kirandeep Kaur, Shilpa Mehta, Saheb Bhattacherjee, Triparna Bardhan, Ananya Sen Directors: Rohan Ghose Year of Release: 2021 Starring Abhishek Singh, Tuhina Das, Rakesh Verma, Gagan Anand, Sachin Khurana, Kirandeep Kaur, Shilpa Mehta and other popular actors, Hai Taubba is an anthology series that addresses multiple concepts. It sheds light on some of the social taboos such as, homosexuality, bisexuality, and more that have an impact on our daily lives. The brilliant compilation of such stories in the Hai Taubba web series will keep you engrossed until the very end of each episode. So, are you ready to witness this unconventional tale of blooming romances, love, friendship, and rejection?