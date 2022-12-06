Haikei, Chichiue-sama (Dear Father)

Not Available

Set in an old prestigious Ryotei (Japanese-style restaurant) in a small town in the center of Tokyo, a young Itamae (cook for Japanese dishes) struggles his life, love and work while the long-lasted ryotei and the beloved old town face the change to survive the time. This heartwarming drama shows the intimate relationship of the community that has been lost nowadays, asks what the most important things in your life is, and tells how difficult it is to make a decision. The story is told in the form of a letter to his unknown father with lots of humor and love.