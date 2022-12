Not Available

Jai Shri Krishna was an Indian television series produced by Sagar Pictures which aired on the Indian channel Colors from July, 2008 until September, 2009. It was a remake of Ramanand Sagar's successful show Sri Krishna and was handled by the Moti Sagar Moti Sagar Productions. It is based on Mahabharata, Harivamsa, Bhagavata Purana and the Vishnu Purana. It was later dubbed in Tamil and aired on Raj Tv. It is aired regularly on Rishtey in the UK.