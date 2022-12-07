Hair Battle Spectacular

Not Available

Hosted by actress Brooke Burns, this competition series pits 10 of America’s hottest stylists against each other to see who can deliver the biggest and best in fantasy hair design. Part sculpture and part pop art, each challenge requires contestants to create outrageous coifs that resemble everything from multi-layer wedding cakes to toys with moveable pieces. The stylists then enter the ring to present their hair creations in a fully produced, dramatic and stylized performance. After each challenge, the judges -- award-winning fantasy hair designer Derek J, celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese and a rotating guest judge -- critique the designers on creativity, execution and overall presentation.