Hairy Bikers Everyday Gourmets

Si King and Dave Myers have made their name cooking real food for real people. But with the country still in the throes of recession, we are all feeling the pinch on our food bills. Undaunted, the Hairies have risen to the challenge of creating mouth-watering dishes that feel like a treat without breaking the bank. When recession bites, our eating habits change. Typically, we decide to eat out less but indulge ourselves more at home. In their new series, the Hairy Bikers embrace our desire to spoil ourselves by teaching us how to cook gourmet food on a budget, bringing affordable luxury to our home cooking. There are foodie family feasts, delicious dinner party dishes and luxurious lunches on the menu. Importantly, though, everything the Bikers cook will feel like a treat but won't break the bank. During the series the Bikers cook up some budget-busting delights in the home, garden and on the road, uncover frugal lessons from history, learn money-saving tricks from the restaurant trade, discover a wealth of gourmet but affordable feasts from multi-cultural Britain and share their own wealth of thrifty tips. At the end of each episode they will use everything they have learned to throw a surprise gourmet feast of a life-time for some very deserving people.