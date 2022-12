Not Available

Two years ago the Hairy Bikers undertook their biggest challenge yet, riding to the rescue of meals on wheels. The aim was to rejuvenate the vital service, delivering a hot lunch and a much needed face to face visit to Britain’s elderly and infirm whilst still coming in on the strict £1.25 a head budget. Now Si & Dave are back on the road, keen to find out if their plans have flourished or fallen apart at the seams.