Hak.5 (Hack Point Five) is not your conventional television show. This is a variety show covering technology, tips, programming, experiments, random goodies, mods, hacks, and laughs. We're not paid to do this, or affiliated with a big media giant. We're power users, administrators, programmers, modders, photographers, gamers, command-line junkies, security enthusiasts, etc, just like you. Instead of building a beowulf cluster for fun, we're building a beowulf cluster for fun, filming it, and sharing the project with you. Welcome to IPTV, welcome to Hak.5!