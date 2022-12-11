Hakuba no Oujisama ~ Junai Tekireiki

Not Available

High school teacher Hara Takako is 32 and has no boyfriend. She is desperate and insecure. One day, a new teacher Ozu Kota, seven years Takako’s junior is assigned to her school. Takako takes a romantic interest in Kota and the two of them grow attracted to each other. But in truth, Kota has a fiancee. Seeing the disconsolate Takako, reignites the love of Kurosawa Akio, a senior teacher whom she once had an affair with. ~~ Based on manga series "Hakuba no Oujisama" by Yukizou Saku.