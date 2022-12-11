Not Available

Hakuba no Oujisama ~ Junai Tekireiki

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    High school teacher Hara Takako is 32 and has no boyfriend. She is desperate and insecure. One day, a new teacher Ozu Kota, seven years Takako’s junior is assigned to her school. Takako takes a romantic interest in Kota and the two of them grow attracted to each other. But in truth, Kota has a fiancee. Seeing the disconsolate Takako, reignites the love of Kurosawa Akio, a senior teacher whom she once had an affair with. ~~ Based on manga series "Hakuba no Oujisama" by Yukizou Saku.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images