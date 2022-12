Not Available

In the distant future, spaceships (known as whales) are not demolished, they are abandoned amongst the stars and salvaged by "whale hunters". For young Lucky Luck, finding one of the most famous whale hunters named Ahab could be the hey to saving a planet from destruction, but at what cost? Now, Ahab, a mysterious android named Dew and the rest of the gang must set out to find and defeat the white whale, before a countless number of lives is lost.