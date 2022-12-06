Hale & Pace

Not Available

British Comedy Series starring Gareth Hale and Norman Pace. Hale and Pace met while in Teacher training and bonded. They began performing comedy stand-up to supplement their teachers wages. After recording a single on-off special for London Weekend Television in Christmas 1986, they were given a full series in 1988. Their relationship with ITV lasted a decade, with most of their programmes going out around 10pm on a Sunday. Their most famous comic creations are the bouncers The Two Rons - also known as The Management; and children's TV presenters Billy (Hale) and Johnny (Pace). A number of their TV sketches caused controversy, especially a scene performed when they pretended to have microwaved a cat.

