Half Broken Things is a tense, disturbing drama where the lines between good and evil become blurred in the pursuit of happiness. Facing imminent forced retirement, Jean (Wilton), a house-sitter on her final job in a beautiful country house, begins to live in the place as though she owns it. When fate brings two strangers to the house - Michael, a petty thief, and Steph, a pregnant girl on the run from her abusive boyfriend - Jean discovers the family she has always wanted. Inevitably the past starts catching up with them, threatening to destroy the delusional yet idyllic, isolated life they have created. Discovery looms.
