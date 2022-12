Not Available

The world of little person wrestling is explored in this series, a combination of ``Jackass'' and ``Little People, Big World,'' says Spike. It features the often absurd adventures of ``The Brawlers,'' a self-proclaimed hardcore performance wrestling group led by its founder, Puppet ``The Psycho Dwarf,'' who has his hands full trying to keep his rambunctious crew in line -- both in and out of the ring -- as they travel to shows all across the country.