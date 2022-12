Not Available

On planet Zyrgon on the other side of the galaxy, X's father manipulates the state lottery to win for the 27th time in a row. His twelve-year-old daughter X knows he will be severely punished and is determined to save her family from jail. Pursued by the law, the whole family set off into space, and halfway across the galaxy they turn left and land on an even stranger planet — Earth. Based on the award winning 1986 novel by Robin Klein.