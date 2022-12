Not Available

Richard Blais hosts the country's top bakers as they battle it out to create Halloween's spookiest and most-irresistible treats. From spider cupcakes, cheesecake coffins and witch finger cookies to towering confections of terror, these bakers must prove their skills to judges Ron Ben-Israel, Carla Hall and Sherry Yard to land the $25,000 prize and the title of Halloween Baking Champion!